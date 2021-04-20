Six English teams have announced that they have agreed to join a new European Super League (ESL).

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are among a group of clubs who are part of plans to form a breakaway league featuring some of football's biggest teams.

But the move has sparked anger with critics saying it is purely motivated by greed and making more money for the world's biggest clubs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet angry fan groups today to talk about the plans for the new league. Prince William joined groups criticising the plans saying he shared the concerns of fans.

But what's actually being proposed and why are people so annoyed about it? Jenny's got this one.