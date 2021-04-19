What happened at Prince Philip's funeral

The ceremonial Royal funeral for Prince Philip took place on Saturday 17 April.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the public were asked to stay away and only 30 people could attend. (ANI)

The Queen was joined by members of the Royal family for the service which was held at St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The special service paid tribute to the Duke and referenced many of the things that were important to him.

Shanequa was there for Newsround, and sent this report.