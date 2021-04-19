play
Table Mountain fire: historic buildings destroyed

Last updated at 07:28
battling flamesReuters
Authorities estimate it should take three days to control the blaze

Thousands of university students have been evacuated from Cape Town.

A wildfire on the slopes of South Africa's Table Mountain has spread to the University of Cape Town campus.

The campus restaurant has been destroyed and the historic library has been damaged.

Four helicopters are water bombing the flames in the hope they can control the blaze.

It's thought that the local fire fighters will need at least three days to get the blaze under control.

A helicopter battles a blaze that destroyed the nearly 200-year-old Jagger Library on the University of Cape Town (UCT) campusReuters
Four helicopters are being used to try and control the fire

The fire has spread quickly because of the dry bush and low humidity in the area.

It created its own wind and spread even further.

Firefighters leave an area where the flames become too aggressive, as a forest fire burns out of control on the foothills of Table MountainGetty Images
More than 120 firefighters have been deployed to the area

People who live in the area have been told to keep windows and doors closed to avoid the smoke and soot in the air.

Hikers in the Table Mountain National Park have been asked to leave.

The historic Mostert's Mill smoulders as firefighters battle to contain a fire that broke out on the slopes of Table MountainReuters
This is the historic Mostert's Mill which has been ruined in the fire

