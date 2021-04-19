Nasa Ingenuity: First ever helicopter flight on Mars

NASA

Nasa will make it's first ever attempt to fly a helicopter on Mars later today.

If the test flight is successful it will make history.

Its hoped the helicopter will fly up about 3 metres for about 30 seconds on the red planet.

Farah Alibay, a systems engineer at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) says: "It feels absolutely nuts."

Lift off should be around 8:30 am on Monday 19 April and all eyes are waiting for it to work!

Getting the helicopter into space was easy. The Ingenuity Mars helicopter travelled on Mars underneath the Mars Perseverance Rover.

Getting the helicopter to fly however will be quite difficult, as its never been done before.

Farah added: "We've been flying on Earth for just over 100 years, and now we're like, 'yeah, we're gonna go to another planet and fly'. It's crazy. But that's the beauty of exploration. That's the beauty of engineering."

Its hoped that after a successful test flight, the results will start making their way to Earth about three hours after the test.

The results will be sent via the Nasa Perseverance rover and a satellite on Mars that will beam them back to JPL on Earth.

The test flight will take place on a part of Mars called Jezero Crater.

Perseverance lowered both itself and the Ingenuity helicopter to the ground, before grabbing a quick selfie of the two of them together on Mars!

Engineers say the helicopter is in great shape and is ready for the test flight.

If this flight works, four more flights will take place.

The aim of the the next four flights is to fly the helicopter a little further each time.

But why is it so hard to fly on Mars?

The atmosphere on Mars is very thin. That means the helicopter doesn't have much air to "bite" into, so its rotors will have spin faster than on Earth.

Two 1.2 metre long rotors will spin in opposite directions at up to 2,500 rpm, that's fast!

The rotor tips will be moving at about two-thirds of the speed of sound on Mars, this should provide the lift Ingenuity needs.

Also gravity on Mars is much less apparent than here on Earth - there isn't as much as a pull and even though this might help, Ingenuity still had to be built very lightweight.

What happens once it's up in the air?

Ingenuity will take photos and hopefully some videos too as it has two cameras on board.

One black and white camera to look at the ground to navigate and another high-resolution colour camera that looks out to the horizon.

"We have practised it, so we hope everything will go well… But we know there'll be surprises," said Elsa Jensen, uplink operations lead.

For the photography to work the Perseverance rover and Ingenuity will need to be perfectly synced in time!

It's hoped that if this test flight goes well, it will change the way we explore other worlds.

Nasa has already approved a helicopter mission to Titan, the big moon of Saturn. The mission is known as Dragonfly, and is meant to land on Titan in the mid-2030s.