How to make seed bombs - beware it is a muddy job!

According to the RHS, if you like being outdoors, digging in the dirt and getting messy - you are a gardener. Well, gardening jobs do not get much more messy than making seed bombs!

They are super easy and cheap to put together, and are a brilliant way to add pops of colour to your garden.

The wildflowers that grow from them will also create habitats for garden creatures and creepers, as well as helping bees and other pollinators too.

Alana Cama, who runs the RHS Campaign for School Gardening said: "Now is the perfect time to get started with cheap and easy activities such as making a seed bomb."

Here, RHS garden whizz, Rheanna shows you how to 'get greening and get growing!'

Remember to always ask permission from the owner of the land or garden before sowing seed bombs

