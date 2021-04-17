The impact the Duke of Edinburgh's Award has had on thousands of people will be one of the biggest things Prince Philip will be remembered for.

The youth achievement award was set up by the Queen's husband in 1956.

It aims to inspire and transform the lives of young people aged 14 to 24 through volunteering, physical activities and expeditions and runs in more than 140 countries.

Over one million young people are currently taking part around the world, here some of them told us why they wanted to take on the challenge.