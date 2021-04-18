Is this the whitest paint ever?

Purdue The paint reflects more than 98% of sunlight

Scientists in America have developed what's been described as the "whitest paint currently available" and it could play a big part in the fight against climate change.

Researchers based at Purdue University in Indiana carried out tests which showed the paint reflects more than 98% of sunlight. The previous whitest paint, created using calcium carbonate, reflected 95.5% sunlight.

Scientists believe it could help save energy by keeping buildings cool without the need for air conditioning and they've said the paint may go in sale within two years.

Painting "cool roofs" white is already an energy-saving method that's being rolled out in some big cities including New York in the US.

White paints currently used for painting buildings typically reflect between 80% and 90% of sunlight according to professor Xiulin Ruan who is a lead researcher at Purdue. These paints also absorb UV light, which means they're unable to cool surfaces below certain temperatures.

However, the new paint developed by researchers at Purdue can cool temperatures in a particular environment by 4.5 degrees, something which the paint options currently available can't do.

"It's a big deal, because every 1% of reflectance you get translates to 10 watts per metre squared less heat from the Sun," said professor Ruan.

"So if you were to use our paint to cover a roof area of about 1,000 sq ft, we estimate you could get a cooling power of 10 kilowatts. That's more powerful than the central air conditioners used by most houses."

Purdue An infrared camera (right image) shows how a sample of the whitest white paint (the dark purple square in the middle) cools the board below ambient temperature

How did the researchers create this super white paint?

The ultra white paint contains the compound barium sulfate which is used to make other products like photo paper and cosmetics.

"We found that using barium sulphate, you can theoretically make things really, really reflective, which means that they're really, really white," said professor Ruan.

The scientists used a high concentration of barium sulfate particles for the paint and they also used lots of different sizes of particles of the compound as this allows the paint to scatter more of the colours that make up sunlight.

How much each particle scatters light depends on its size, "so we deliberately used different particle sizes to scatter each wavelength".

However, the researchers did have to take precautions when making the paint.

"Although a higher particle concentration is better for making something white, you can't increase the concentration too much," professor Ruan added.

"The higher the concentration, the easier it is for the paint to break or peel off."