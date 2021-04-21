Climate change impacts lots of things in our world, from sea levels to strange weather.

But it also affects sea life.

A study has shown that the temperature of the sand is changing in some areas and this affects green sea turtle eggs.

Warmer sands mean that 99% of all hatched green sea turtle eggs are hatching as female.

This could result in these turtles becoming extinct - a team from WWF (The World Wildlife Fund) have come up with a plan to help.

BBC reporter Ade Adepitan has been finding out how.

Watch here to find out more.