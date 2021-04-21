play
Watch Newsround

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles

Climate change impacts lots of things in our world, from sea levels to strange weather.

But it also affects sea life.

A study has shown that the temperature of the sand is changing in some areas and this affects green sea turtle eggs.

Warmer sands mean that 99% of all hatched green sea turtle eggs are hatching as female.

This could result in these turtles becoming extinct - a team from WWF (The World Wildlife Fund) have come up with a plan to help.

BBC reporter Ade Adepitan has been finding out how.

Watch here to find out more.

Watch more videos

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles
Video

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'
Video

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

The life of Prince Philip: Watch our special Newsround bulletin
Video

The life of Prince Philip: Watch our special Newsround bulletin

'When I met Prince Philip'
Video

'When I met Prince Philip'

'Since the virus started in the UK the racist comments have got worse'
Video

'Since the virus started in the UK the racist comments have got worse'

Six-year-old joins BBC on safari tour as zoos reopen
Video

Six-year-old joins BBC on safari tour as zoos reopen

In For A Penny's Stephen Mulhern gets quizzed by Newsround!
Video

In For A Penny's Stephen Mulhern gets quizzed by Newsround!

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Top tips for stargazing from your garden
Video

Top tips for stargazing from your garden

Meet the 11-year-old who's slept outside for a year!
Video

Meet the 11-year-old who's slept outside for a year!

Tracy Beaker will be back!
Video

Tracy Beaker will be back!

Sikh children celebrate Vaisakhi
Video

Sikh children celebrate Vaisakhi

How do children feel about lockdown?
Video

How do children feel about lockdown?

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?
Video

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?

The Big Question: Why do volcanoes erupt?
Video

The Big Question: Why do volcanoes erupt?

What is the R number?
Video

What is the R number?

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?
Video

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'
Video

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'

'We want clear masks in all schools'
Video

'We want clear masks in all schools'

Top Stories

george-floyd.

George Floyd: Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty

comments
angel-ezeadum.
play
2:00

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'

Roblox vote

Roblox: Should there be age limits on games?

comments
Newsround Home