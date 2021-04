NASA successfully landed a helicopter on Mars in February 2021. The helicopter is known as Ingenuity and is about 1.8kg, It travelled to Mars earlier this year inside Nasa's Perseverance rover. Getting to the red planet was fine - but how easy is it to fly a helicopter on Mars? Not very apparently! BBC's science reporter Laura Foster and Nasa systems engineer Farah Alibay explain all you need to know here.

Take a look!