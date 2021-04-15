Adam Peaty sets record for holding top 20 times in 100m breaststroke

Getty Images

British swimmer Adam Peaty has just set an impressive record - he holds the record for the being the person to swim the fastest 20 times ever in his event!

Adam Peaty is the reigning men's Olympic champion for the 100m breaststroke and had already qualified for this summer's Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

But he still took part in the British Swimming Selection Trials 2021 taking place in London - and it was worth it.

After getting 57.70 seconds in his morning's heats, he clocked an even more impressive 57.39.

Those times mean he's completed the set of the 20 fastest-ever times in the world for his event (100m breaststroke long course).

So... the fastest time ever is from a swim he's done, the second fastest time ever is from a swim he's done right through until the 20th fastest time ever - which yep is his time too!

It's only after that that any other swimmer in the world gets a look in. "I've had a lot going on with a kid and moving house, but it's good to come here and consolidate the top 20 ever," Adam said.

He's now looking forward to the Olympics: "I can take a lot of confidence into the summer and the Olympics, to have Great Britain at my back and show the world we're a force to be reckoned with."