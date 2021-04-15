A new species of sea sponge has been named by a girl from Norfolk.

The unusual creature was first discovered by divers 10 years ago in a special conservation zone called the chalk beds, off the coast of Norfolk.

A recent competition by Agents of Change, part of The Marine Conservation Society, was launched to ask school children to come up with a name for the sea sponge.

The winning name was suggested by 9-year-old Sylvie, who said it should be called the Parpal Dumplin because "the sponge is purple and it looks like a dumpling".