Group calls for Facebook to scrap plans for kids' Instagram

Last updated at 15:35
Facebook's plans to launch a version of its social media platform Instagram exclusively for kids were brought to light last month.

News of the kid-friendly version of the popular app was first reported by Buzzfeed News and the social media giant has since confirmed it'll be bringing the platform to those under the age of 13 who aren't currently able to use Instagram due to the age restrictions.

"Kids are already online, and want to connect with their family and friends, have fun, and learn. We want to help them do that in a safe and age-appropriate way, and find practical solutions to the ongoing industry problem of kids lying about their age to access apps," Facebook told the BBC.

It also said that new app would be "managed by parents".

However, an open letter from the non-profit group Campaign for a Commercial-free Childhood is now calling for Facebook to drop its plans.

The letter, which is addressed to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and has been signed by 99 groups and individuals, says the app could be dangerous for children's health and safety.

"Instagram's focus on photo-sharing and appearance makes the platform particularly unsuitable for children who are in the midst of crucial stages of developing their sense of self," the letter said.

The group said it believes Facebook's decision to create a Instagram for kids is driven by the company's desire to make more money and that the introduction of an Instagram for under-13s could have a big impact on children's mental health.

Lots of social media companies are under growing pressure to find ways to ensure children remain protected

The letter also said children under the age of 13 who are already using Instagram are unlikely to "abandon it for a new site that seems babyish".

"The real target of Instagram for kids will be much younger children," it said.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, is not the only platform which has faced criticism when it comes to children. The organisation, along with several other popular social media companies, is under growing pressure to find ways to ensure children who are underage don't sign up to and use its apps.

Do you think an Instagram app just for kids is a good idea or not? Would you use it? Let us know in the comments!

  • Not a good idea! I agree with Jamie, under-13's need to spend time outside!

  • I think if they do make Instagram kids, it should have a 9+ age restriction or something, basically an age rating. I don’t think they should stop the delay since maybe this version would be more kid friendly. I am under thirteen but my parents said I can get social media when I go to comp in September. .. so hopefully if this version is safer, it will have chat filter as those are really good for keeping kids safe online. If you are allowed social media however, remember to not let it affect you, as you are unique and amazing the way you are.

  • This is completely unnecessary. Young children need to be playing outside, reading, learning instead of spending time on social media. That's something which comes at a later age.

    • Chocolate2000 replied:
      I agree

  • Social media already has such a big impact on kids lives and that is with age restrictions.I fear that this new kids version could be dangerous to children’s mental wellbeing and it could be harder for children to stay safe online.

    No hate tho
    💗

  • It would have to be VERY closely moderated. Pictures can have a lot of information about you in them sometimes. People will probably pretend to be kids.
    Then there’s obviously peer pressure etc. We don’t need any more of that. People may try to focus on looking perfect and how many likes or whatever too much, and that can have an impact on your life.

  • Hello I am new. How are you all?

    • LilacSwimmerPanda replied:
      Hi! I’m good! This particular page isn’t really a place to chat (other than about the article) but there are some other places on the CBBC website. I suggest the Blue Peter Fan Club!

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/cbbc/joinin/blue-peter-fan-club-page

  • Yeah

  • This is definitely cool. I'm so excited for the new app to launch. I am really happy that it has a parent tracker, because there may be some disturbing pictures on the new app. :)

  • I agree. Social media can have a big impact on your live- even if you don’t realise it.

    • Miracle replied:
      You are COMPLETLY correct LilacSwimmerPanda

  • Yes I’d definitely use the app for kids!

    • Miracle replied:
      same here!

