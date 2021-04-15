Group calls for Facebook to scrap plans for kids' Instagram

Getty Images

Facebook's plans to launch a version of its social media platform Instagram exclusively for kids were brought to light last month.

News of the kid-friendly version of the popular app was first reported by Buzzfeed News and the social media giant has since confirmed it'll be bringing the platform to those under the age of 13 who aren't currently able to use Instagram due to the age restrictions.

"Kids are already online, and want to connect with their family and friends, have fun, and learn. We want to help them do that in a safe and age-appropriate way, and find practical solutions to the ongoing industry problem of kids lying about their age to access apps," Facebook told the BBC.

It also said that new app would be "managed by parents".

However, an open letter from the non-profit group Campaign for a Commercial-free Childhood is now calling for Facebook to drop its plans.

The letter, which is addressed to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and has been signed by 99 groups and individuals, says the app could be dangerous for children's health and safety.

"Instagram's focus on photo-sharing and appearance makes the platform particularly unsuitable for children who are in the midst of crucial stages of developing their sense of self," the letter said.

The group said it believes Facebook's decision to create a Instagram for kids is driven by the company's desire to make more money and that the introduction of an Instagram for under-13s could have a big impact on children's mental health.

Getty Images Lots of social media companies are under growing pressure to find ways to ensure children remain protected

The letter also said children under the age of 13 who are already using Instagram are unlikely to "abandon it for a new site that seems babyish".

"The real target of Instagram for kids will be much younger children," it said.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, is not the only platform which has faced criticism when it comes to children. The organisation, along with several other popular social media companies, is under growing pressure to find ways to ensure children who are underage don't sign up to and use its apps.

