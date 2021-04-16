In For A Penny's Stephen Mulhern gets quizzed by Newsround!

The hit show In For A Penny is back with a brand new series!

The show is known for its bonkers games involving unsuspecting members of the British public and the latest is set to be more daring than ever.

Newsround's Jenny caught up with the show's host Stephen Mulhern to find out more about what viewers can expect from the series and she even got to quiz him with a special game of her own! So how did Stephen do? Watch to find out!

In For A Penny starts on Saturday 17 April on ITV at 7pm.