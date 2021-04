This photo is called Inclusive Karate School in Syria and was taken by Anas Alkharboutli - it's from a series of photos called Sport and Fun Instead of War and Fear which won the Professional, Sport category. Anas said: "In the Syrian village of Aljiina, near the city of Aleppo, Wasim Satot has opened a karate school for children. What makes it special is that girls and boys with and without disabilities are taught together. They’re aged between six and 15 years old. With his school, Satot wants to create a sense of community and overcome any traumas of war in the minds of the children."