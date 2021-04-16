play
Do you play online games with your grandparents?

New research has found that more 55-64 year olds are getting into gaming.

The report done by Global Wed Index (GWI) shows a 32 percent growth in the older generation getting into video games.

The report also showed that 86 percent of internet users play games and that 24 percent of parents and grandparents see playing games together as family time.

Do you and your parents or grandparents game together?

Lots of people have had to turn to online games and activities during the pandemic.

Video calls and interactive online games have given many families a way to stay in touch and have fun.

Even President Joe Biden said he and his grandchildren game together!

Despite an obvious growth in numbers during the pandemic, the report by GWI says its not completely responsible for growth in older gamers.

Although the amount of mobile gamers over the age of 45 rose by 17 percent in 2020.

grandfather-playing-games-with-granddaughter-smilingGetty Images
Do you have a favourite game you play with your family?

Do you have family games nights online or using a console, answer the poll below and let us know what types of gaming you do with your family in the comments below!

