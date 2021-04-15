play
Last updated at 06:57
image

Prince Philip: Royal family members share unseen photos of the Duke

Members of the Royal family have released new, unseen photos of Prince Philip with his family following his death on April 9 2021.
This picture was taken in 2018 and is of The Queen and Prince Philip with some of their great-grandchildren (from left to right) Prince George, Prince Louis, Savannah Phillips (standing behind), Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. The Duchess of Cambridge took this photo of them all together.
Undated handout image released on 14/04/21 of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (left to right) Prince George, Prince Louis being held by Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Princess Charlotte, the Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall.Duchess of Cambridge
This photo is of Prince Philip and his son, Prince Charles, playing polo in 1966
The Duke of Edinburgh seen beside the Prince of Wales playing polo in 1966Clarence House
The Queen and Prince Philip with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Prince George and a baby Princess Charlotte. This photo was taken in 2015, before Prince Louis was born.
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh seen with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Windsor in 2015Kensington Palace
This photo is from Prince William's wedding in 2011 and it shows Prince Philip laughing with Prince Charles. It was shared by Clarence House.
The Duke of Edinburgh speaks to the Prince of Wales on the day of Prince William's wedding to Catherine Middleton in 2011Getty Images
Buckingham Palace also shared a photograph of the duke with his granddaughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at the Derby Festival in 2012. Princess Eugenie has also shared photos of Prince Philip on her social media with a caption saying: "Thank you for the dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you."
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at the Derby Festival in 2012Getty Images
Clarence House also shared another photo from Prince William's wedding in 2011 - again of Prince Philip smiling with Prince Charles.
Image released by Clarence House 14/04/2021 of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles and Camilla in 2011Getty Images

