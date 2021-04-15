Prince Philip: Royal family members share unseen photos of the Duke
Members of the Royal family have released new, unseen photos of Prince Philip with his family following his death on April 9 2021.
This picture was taken in 2018 and is of The Queen and Prince Philip with some of their great-grandchildren (from left to right) Prince George, Prince Louis, Savannah Phillips (standing behind), Princess Charlotte, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. The Duchess of Cambridge took this photo of them all together.
Duchess of Cambridge
This photo is of Prince Philip and his son, Prince Charles, playing polo in 1966
Clarence House
The Queen and Prince Philip with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Prince George and a baby Princess Charlotte. This photo was taken in 2015, before Prince Louis was born.
Kensington Palace
This photo is from Prince William's wedding in 2011 and it shows Prince Philip laughing with Prince Charles. It was shared by Clarence House.
Getty Images
Buckingham Palace also shared a photograph of the duke with his granddaughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at the Derby Festival in 2012. Princess Eugenie has also shared photos of Prince Philip on her social media with a caption saying: "Thank you for the dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you."
Getty Images
