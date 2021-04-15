play
'I feel scared’: Chinese children in the UK

British Chinese children have told Newsround that racism during the coronavirus pandemic has got worse, leaving many scared to go outside.

A year since the UK went into its first lockdown, anti-Asian hate crime has increased by 300-percent according to the campaign group End the Virus of Racism.

We went to meet some young people with Chinese heritage to hear about their experiences.

If you need any help or advice for dealing with bullying, we have got lots more information available:

Different types of bullying explained

