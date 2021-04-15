Swiss army airlift horses to test way of helping injured animals

EPA

Have you ever seen a horse fly? Well check out these incredible pictures!

Sometimes a horse can get injured and need emergency treatment, but what's the fastest way of getting them help?

Well, the Swiss army has teamed up with a veterinary team to test a method of transporting them super quickly via helicopter. Making for some pretty incredible pictures of flying horses!

And, don't worry none of these horses were injured and they were all carefully looked after to make sure they were happy on their trip through the skies.

The trial was carried out earlier this month to see if horses could be safely airlifted to treatment centres.

The results of the test flights haven't been released yet, but take a look at how it happened!

A total of 12 horses were put in specially made harnesses.

The harnesses were fitted around the horses and special handlers made sure they were comfortable.

The harnesses were then attached to the helicopter before taking off for a short flight.

The horses wore protective boots, blindfolds and head collars, amongst a whole host of other safety measures.

EPA You can see the helicopter flying with a horse in a harness here

Air Force Super Puma helicopters carried the horses for the trial.

The pilots flew at 140 kilometres per hour and special training was given to ensure a smooth journey.

The head of the Military Veterinary Service said that the end goal was to be able to transport an injured horse to an animal hospital within four hours.

After successfully transporting one horse, the team decided to up the numbers.

They used not one, not two, but three horses!

The horses were put in another harness and the test went well.

Vets made sure that all the horses that took part in the test were fine afterwards.

What do you think of these flying horses? Let us know in the comments.