Parpal Dumplin sea sponge named by girl from Norfolk

Marine Conservation Society/PA 9-year-old Sylvie named the new species of sea sponge

A new species of sea sponge has been named by a girl from Norfolk.

The unusual creature was first discovered by divers ten years ago in a special conservation zone called the chalk beds, off the coast of Norfolk.

A recent competition by Agents of Change, part of The Marine Conservation Society, was launched to ask school children to come up with a name for the sea sponge.

The winning name was suggested by 9-year-old Sylvie, who said it should be called the Parpal Dumplin because "the sponge is purple and it looks like a dumpling".

What are sea sponges?

Dawn Watson/Marine Conservation Society/PA The Parpal Dumplin sponge is encrusting, which means it takes on the shape of whatever it covers.

When you think of a sponge you might think about the one in your kitchen or bathroom, but sea sponges are actually living creatures.

There are more than 11,000 different species of sponges in the world, which live in our oceans and estuaries and help to keep water clean by feeding on tiny particles of food that float by.

Sponges can be many different colours, sizes, and shapes and are invertebrates, which means they do not have backbones.

As well as this, sea sponges also don't have a brain, a digestive system, or even blood!

Everything that happens in their bodies is determined by the water going into and out of their bodies. The water gives them food and oxygen, and it flushes out anything bad.

Did you know? Sponges are some of the oldest known creatures on Earth, with some sponge fossils dating back 600 million years!

Sponge specialist Claire Goodwin said she believed Parpal Dumplin was: "a species new to science, in a sub-genus of sponges known as Hymedesmia (stylopus)".

Parpal Dumplin is the sponge's new 'common name', which means it's a bit easier to say, but researchers are still waiting for it to get an official 'scientific name'.

The competition judges said they liked the name Parpal Dumplin, because the spelling and the way it is said, gives the sponge a strong connection to Norfolk.