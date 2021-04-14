play
Northern Ireland's women through to Euro 2022

Last updated at 08:24
Northern Ireland players celebratePacemaker
Northern Ireland players celebrated wildly at the final whistle

Northern Ireland are celebrating getting through to the UEFA European Women's Championships for the first time ever.

They qualified for next year's tournament, known as Euro 2022, after beating Ukraine 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Marissa Callaghan and Nadene Caldwell scored the goals giving them a 4-1 victory on aggregate in the two-legged play-off.

Northern Ireland's women's team only formed in 2004 and since then it's been a long journey to get to where they are now.

Euro 2022 will be their first major tournament and they'll be joining England as the only other home nation who will be playing.

England will host the 16-team finals from 6 to 31 July 2022 and matches will be played in different cities across the country.

'The UK's best ever sporting achievement'
Kenny ShielsPAcemaker
Shiels took charge of the Northern Ireland women's team in 2019

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels has described his side's Euro 2022 qualification as the "best ever sporting achievement in the UK".

"You have to take this in its context," said Shiels.

"These are amateur players, 16 of the panel play in the Irish League for the likes of Glentoran, Linfield, Cliftonville and Crusaders. I am so grateful to the clubs but they are playing against players who play for the top teams in Europe.

"It is incredible what they have achieved, incredible. Unbelievable. I look at my staff and there are grown men crying and I am nearly in bits myself, but it is down to the girls at the end of the day."

What do you think of the Northern Ireland women's team achievement? Is it one of the best ever? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

