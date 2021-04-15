Send in: Your dogs before and after their hair cut!

Getty Images Is your pooch ready for a pamper?

Coronavirus restrictions are easing for people across England and in other parts of the UK too.

Non-essential shops, hairdressers and zoos have opened back up, but its not just humans that benefit from this.

Your pets do too!

Dog groomers have been reopening their doors and your dog can finally have their lockdown fur trimmed!

We want you to send in photos of your dogs before and after going to the groomers.

Getty Images

According to the RSPCA dogs with long fur should be groomed about every four weeks.

Your pets have probably really enjoyed having the company at home during lockdown and all those extra walks.

But like many of you, they have probably itching for a hair cut!

Has your dog been to the groomers yet? Have they got their appointment booked in?

Send us their before and after photos here.

