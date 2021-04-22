Football star Marcus Rashford is swapping the pitch for the kitchen, as he tries to get the nation cooking healthier food.

The Manchester United and England striker has teamed up with award-winning chef, Tom Kerridge, to launch a new scheme called Full Time.

The scheme launches today, and is backed by social media companies Facebook and Instagram.

Full Time wants to make sure that as many children as possible can eat a healthier diet.

Rashford was awarded an MBE in 2020 for his campaign to stop child food poverty.

He told Newsround all about the new scheme, watch what he had to say here.