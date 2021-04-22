play
Watch Newsround

Marcus Rashford wants to get everyone cooking healthy food

Football star Marcus Rashford is swapping the pitch for the kitchen, as he tries to get the nation cooking healthier food.

The Manchester United and England striker has teamed up with award-winning chef, Tom Kerridge, to launch a new scheme called Full Time.

The scheme launches today, and is backed by social media companies Facebook and Instagram.

Full Time wants to make sure that as many children as possible can eat a healthier diet.

Rashford was awarded an MBE in 2020 for his campaign to stop child food poverty.

He told Newsround all about the new scheme, watch what he had to say here.

Watch more videos

Marcus Rashford wants to get everyone cooking healthy food
Video

Marcus Rashford wants to get everyone cooking healthy food

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles
Video

How climate change is affecting green sea turtles

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'
Video

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

The life of Prince Philip: Watch our special Newsround bulletin
Video

The life of Prince Philip: Watch our special Newsround bulletin

'When I met Prince Philip'
Video

'When I met Prince Philip'

'Since the virus started in the UK the racist comments have got worse'
Video

'Since the virus started in the UK the racist comments have got worse'

Six-year-old joins BBC on safari tour as zoos reopen
Video

Six-year-old joins BBC on safari tour as zoos reopen

In For A Penny's Stephen Mulhern gets quizzed by Newsround!
Video

In For A Penny's Stephen Mulhern gets quizzed by Newsround!

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Top tips for stargazing from your garden
Video

Top tips for stargazing from your garden

Meet the 11-year-old who's slept outside for a year!
Video

Meet the 11-year-old who's slept outside for a year!

Tracy Beaker will be back!
Video

Tracy Beaker will be back!

Sikh children celebrate Vaisakhi
Video

Sikh children celebrate Vaisakhi

How do children feel about lockdown?
Video

How do children feel about lockdown?

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?
Video

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?

The Big Question: Why do volcanoes erupt?
Video

The Big Question: Why do volcanoes erupt?

What is the R number?
Video

What is the R number?

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?
Video

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'
Video

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'

'We want clear masks in all schools'
Video

'We want clear masks in all schools'

Top Stories

Renewable-energy.

How can the UK reach its new 2035 climate target?

comments
Designs for school in Peru

Peru to create 'first 'pandemic-proof' school

comments
jupiter.
image

What are these mystical swirling pictures of?

Newsround Home