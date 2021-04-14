David Beckham to mentor footballers in new Disney+ show

David Beckham will mentor young players in a new Disney+ football show.
The star is a former England captain and has played for clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy.
Beckham will return to east London in the series, where he played football as a child, and help a struggling side survive in their league.
He said: "It is fantastic to be making Save Our Squad and to shine a light on the kind of grassroots football that I experienced growing up and which gave me so much at the start of my life in the game.
"Developing and nurturing young talent is so important in the game and it is great to be working with Disney+ on this project," Beckham added.
Disney says the team will go on "an uplifting, transformative journey of a lifetime".
There's currently no information on when the series will be released.
SparklingChocolateKitten
This is not really my thing so no I will not b watching it !