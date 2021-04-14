David Beckham to mentor footballers in new Disney+ show

Getty Images Beckham played in a Man Utd legends game in 2019

David Beckham will mentor young players in a new Disney+ football show.

The star is a former England captain and has played for clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy.

Beckham will return to east London in the series, where he played football as a child, and help a struggling side survive in their league.

He said: "It is fantastic to be making Save Our Squad and to shine a light on the kind of grassroots football that I experienced growing up and which gave me so much at the start of my life in the game.

Who is David Beckham? Born in Leytonstone in east London in 1975

Debuted for Manchester United debut in 1992 and went on to win six Premier League titles and the Champions League

Captained the England team, making 115 appearances for his country

Creative midfielder, famous for his free kicks, also played for Real Madrid, Los Angeles Galaxy, AC Milan and PSG

He's now a founder and owner of Inter Miami football club in the US

Married to former Spice Girl Victoria and has four children

Getty Images He is arguably one of the most famous footballers of all time

"Developing and nurturing young talent is so important in the game and it is great to be working with Disney+ on this project," Beckham added.

Disney says the team will go on "an uplifting, transformative journey of a lifetime".

There's currently no information on when the series will be released.