Tokyo Olympics: 100 days to go but how's it going to work?

There are 100 days to go until the 2021 Olympic Games officially kick off... after a year-long delay.
It is being held in Japan's capital city, Tokyo.
But, a recent Japanese newspaper poll suggested that around 80% of the public there still did not want the Games to take place this summer.
With coronavirus cases still high across the world, find out below what organisers are doing to make sure the event is safe and what changes we can expect.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) - the organisation that runs the Olympic Games - made the decision to delay the 2020 Tokyo Games in Japan due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was the first time since World War Two that they had been moved or postponed.
The Olympics will now take place between 23 July and 8 August 2021 and the Paralympic Games between 24 August and 5 September 2021.
So far, only one country - North Korea - has chosen to pull out of the delayed Tokyo Olympics completely because of coronavirus safety concerns.
Games organisers said they would work with other countries to ensure the success of the event.
There's expected to be around 380 athletes heading to Tokyo to represent Team GB.
Also, there will be more British women than men in the team for the first time.
However, Team GB have so far only named around 10 per cent of their team because of the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
There will be a lot of new rules at this year's events in Tokyo to make sure athletes, officials and members of the public are kept safe.
The biggest change announced has been that no overseas fans will be allowed to attend this summer's delayed Olympic or Paralympic Games.
Every athlete and official around the world must be tested for coronavirus 72 hours before travelling to Tokyo.
They will again be tested when arriving at airports in Tokyo, and face further testing at least every four days while in Japan.
Thomas Bach, who is in charge of the IOC, has said that although participants will be encouraged to get a coronavirus vaccine, it will not be compulsory.
Athletes have also been told to maintain a distance of two metres "at all times" with other people except when that is not possible, such as during a race or competition.
Face-masks must also be worn by everyone at all times outside of competition, except for when people are outside and more than two metres away from someone else.
