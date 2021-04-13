The Princess Trust: First afro hair wigs made

Anna Mudeka Carly was the first person in the UK to donate her afro hair to create wigs for children

The Princess Trust has revealed its first ever wigs made using afro hair.

The charity makes wigs made from real hair and gives them to children who have lost their own due to cancer treatment or for other reasons.

Last year 11-year-old Carly from Norfolk was told she couldn't donate her hair curly afro hair to the charity, as it was "not possible".

However, after pressing the charity to try, a few months later it shared it had had a "historic breakthrough" in making afro hair wigs.

Carly has now become the first UK person to donate their afro hair to the charity.

How did it start?

In December last year Carly tried to donate her hair to The Little Princess Trust, but was told it was "not possible" due to her having afro hair.

In an email to Anna, Carly's mum, the Little Princess Trust said: "Unfortunately, the techniques and instruments used mean that the hair is more prone to breaking due to the different structure of the hair.

"Despite going to great lengths to try and find a way of utilising hair of this type we have unfortunately found that this is not possible."

However, after her story was shared lots of times online, several people got in touch with the charity interested in working together to search for a solution, and the charity said it would accept donations of afro hair.

Around two weeks later, Carly was able to chop off her locks and donate them to the charity.

How did they make the new wigs?

The Little Princess Trust Check out the wigs The Little Princess Trust made in its successful trials!

The Little Princess Trust teamed up with a lady called Cynthia Stroud, and a 120-year-old wig-making company in London called Raoul, to develop a special technique to weave and tie the donated hair.

The wigs (as with any used by the charity) are made from hair donations from more than one person.

Carly was able to get a first look at the new wigs, and said "It's really beautiful".

Anna Mudeka Carly and her mother's campaign created a "fundamental change in wig manufacturing", said Phil Brace from the Little Princess Trust

The Little Princess Trust's chief executive Phil Brace said "The commitment and work that has gone on has shown just what is possible when groups of people get together and bring different skills to find a solution.

"We are so grateful to all those who have worked on the project and have created a fundamental change in wig manufacturing that allows us now to be truly inclusive."

Carly's mum Anna said: "History has been made and we are so proud of Carly.

"Through her sheer determination and everyone pulling together to hear her voice, children of black and mixed heritage can now donate their hair to the Little Princess Trust."