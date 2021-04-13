Covid: Scottish travel ban to be lifted from Friday

Getty Images

The Covid-19 restriction on travelling around Scotland is to be lifted from Friday and people will be allowed to meet up in larger groups outdoors.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said measures were being eased earlier than planned to help people's mental health.

People will be allowed to meet in groups of up to six adults from six households outdoors. And they will be allowed to travel across Scotland to do so, as long as they do not stay overnight.

Other restrictions are expected to be eased from 26 April - with shops, pubs and restaurants likely to reopen on a restricted basis.

Restrictions on travel from Scotland to other parts of the UK are also expected to be lifted from 26 April.

Scottish government Ms Sturgeon said international travel remains a "significant risk"

Ms Sturgeon said people should be able to meet indoors again in small groups from the middle of May.

However she warned that "we do still need to be cautious" to keep case numbers down and to prevent new variants of the virus from being imported.

Ms Sturgeon said infection rates had been higher in Scotland than other parts of the UK in recent weeks, but were now "falling more markedly and more consistently".

She also confirmed that Scotland has "effectively met" its initial vaccination target of offering a first dose to all over-50s, unpaid carers and adults with underlying health conditions.

And she said "significant progress" had been made in reducing the number of new cases, with the average number of daily infections falling by 85% since early January.

The first minister said this meant she could confirm a "very significant re-opening of the economy" from 26 April, when the whole of Scotland will move into level three of the Covid-19 restrictions system.

It means shops will fully reopen and hospitality businesses will be allowed to operate fully outdoors, and on a restricted basis indoors.

