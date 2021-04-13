play
George Floyd: What's happening in the Derek Chauvin trial?

Last year saw lots of protests in countries right across the world following the death of an African American man, called George Floyd, while he was in police custody.

Now, there's a big court case going on in the US involving a former police officer called Derek Chauvin.

A video showed Mr Chauvin kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck last year and he's now on trial for second degree unintentional murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

Mr Chauvin denies all the charges against him.

Newsround's US reporter Kizzy Cox has all the latest on the trial.

