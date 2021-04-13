Inclusive doll made to look like six-year-old with Down’s syndrome

Jason Kneen Rosie was chosen by Lottie Dolls as the model for its new Rosie Boo doll

A new doll has been made to look like a six-year-old girl with Down's syndrome.

Rosie from Wiltshire was chosen by the toy company Lottie Dolls as the model for its new Rosie Boo doll.

Rosie's dad, Jason, said: "It looks a lot like her and she loves it."

Last year during the first coronavirus lockdown, Rosie's mum and dad built a life-sized version of the company's Lottie Doll Treehouse for their family to play in.

Hearing how much Rosie loved the toys, the company which makes Lottie Dolls offered to make a doll based on her.

Jason Kneen During lockdown last summer, Rosie's family surprised her by building one of her favourite toys - a giant Lottie's Wooden Doll Treehouse - in their garden

Lottie Dolls CEO Ian Harkin said: "[It's] extremely important kids play with a diverse toy box.

"And it's incredibly powerful for kids to be able to see a doll in their likeness."

Jason Kneen When the company heard the story, they offered to make and sell a doll inspired by Rosie

The company has previously made dolls with cochlear implants which is a device used by deaf children and adults so that they can hear. It also produced the world's first ever doll with autism.

Rosie's dad Jason, said the new doll was based on photographs of his daughter after she cut her own hair.

"She cut her own fringe last year, but seeing the two of them together, especially before her hair grew out, she looked just like the doll," he said.

He added that it's "really wonderful" to see Down's syndrome being represented like this.

A donation from each doll sold will go towards supporting a local Down's syndrome charity.