President Biden urges 'peace and calm' following death of Daunte Wright

Reuters

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, has called for "peace and calm" following the shooting of a black man by police on Sunday.

Daunte Wright, 20, was killed in the US city of Brooklyn Center in Minnesota after a police officer said she mistook her gun for a Taser and shot him. A Taser uses electric shocks to temporarily stun a person.

Lots of people are angry about Mr Wright's death, and it has sparked protests in Minnesota where a curfew has been brought in.

All major sporting events in the state have been postponed with ice hockey, basketball and baseball matches all having to be rearranged.

What have people said?

Speaking in a press conference at the White House, President Biden said that a full investigation is needed to work out why Daunte Wright died.

"The question is was it an accident? Was it intentional? That remains to be determined by a full-blown investigation," he said.

He also urged Americans in the area to listen to the wishes of Daunte's mother, Katie, who has called for calm and no violence.

What happened?

Mr Wright was stopped by police on Sunday for allegedly breaking a traffic law, but there was a struggle when he tried to get back into his car.

He was shot by a police officer and died shortly afterwards.

"It is my belief the officer meant to deploy their Taser but shot him with a single bullet," police chief Tim Gannon said, adding: "There's nothing I can say to lessen the pain."

Mr Wright's mother, Katie, said her heart had been "broken in a thousand pieces... I miss him so much".

Getty Images George Floyd (pictured) died after being stopped by police in Minneapolis in May 2020

Why is Minnesota tense?

Tensions are already very high in this part of America, where police officer Derek Chauvin is currently on trial over the death of George Floyd.

The US city of Brooklyn Center is just 14 miles away from where George Floyd died in police custody last May.

His death brought about global protests against racism.