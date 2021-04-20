play
Watch Newsround

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'

Last month, it was announced all children in Wales will be taught about racism and the contributions of people from black, Asian and other ethnic minority communities from 2022.

Welsh Education Minister Kirsty Williams said the change would help pupils become "informed citizens of the world".

Secondary school student and youth parliament member for Cardiff Angel Ezeadum helped campaign for black history to be taught in Welsh schools.

She's spoken out a lot about the importance of including black history in the Welsh curriculum and even gave a speech in the Welsh Youth Parliament on the issue.

Newsround spoke to the 16-year-old to find out why she decided to get involved and how she feels about the recent changes.

Watch more videos

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'
Video

'We must not forget those who helped us shape the UK'

The life of Prince Philip: Watch our special Newsround bulletin
Video

The life of Prince Philip: Watch our special Newsround bulletin

'When I met Prince Philip'
Video

'When I met Prince Philip'

'Since the virus started in the UK the racist comments have got worse'
Video

'Since the virus started in the UK the racist comments have got worse'

Six-year-old joins BBC on safari tour as zoos reopen
Video

Six-year-old joins BBC on safari tour as zoos reopen

In For A Penny's Stephen Mulhern gets quizzed by Newsround!
Video

In For A Penny's Stephen Mulhern gets quizzed by Newsround!

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

Top tips for stargazing from your garden
Video

Top tips for stargazing from your garden

Meet the 11-year-old who's slept outside for a year!
Video

Meet the 11-year-old who's slept outside for a year!

Tracy Beaker will be back!
Video

Tracy Beaker will be back!

Sikh children celebrate Vaisakhi
Video

Sikh children celebrate Vaisakhi

How do children feel about lockdown?
Video

How do children feel about lockdown?

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?
Video

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?

The Big Question: Why do volcanoes erupt?
Video

The Big Question: Why do volcanoes erupt?

What is the R number?
Video

What is the R number?

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?
Video

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'
Video

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'

'We want clear masks in all schools'
Video

'We want clear masks in all schools'

Top Stories

big 6 club badges

European Super League: What is it and why are people so angry?

comments
Artists impression of Mars-copter on the planet surface

Nasa's historic first helicopter flight on Mars a success

comments
rashford-play-football

Marcus Rashford's book club to donate 50,000 books

comments
Newsround Home