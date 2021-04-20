Last month, it was announced all children in Wales will be taught about racism and the contributions of people from black, Asian and other ethnic minority communities from 2022.

Welsh Education Minister Kirsty Williams said the change would help pupils become "informed citizens of the world".

Secondary school student and youth parliament member for Cardiff Angel Ezeadum helped campaign for black history to be taught in Welsh schools.

She's spoken out a lot about the importance of including black history in the Welsh curriculum and even gave a speech in the Welsh Youth Parliament on the issue.

Newsround spoke to the 16-year-old to find out why she decided to get involved and how she feels about the recent changes.