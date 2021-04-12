play
Prince Philip: Prince Harry coming back to the UK for grandfather's funeral

Last updated at 06:28
Princes Philip and Harry laughingGetty Images

Prince Harry is coming back to the UK ahead of the funeral of Prince Philip.

Since he stood back as a senior royal, Harry has settled with his family in America and this will be the first time Harry will have returned to his home country since then.

As he will be travelling from the US, he will need to go into a period of quarantine once he arrives in the UK.

His wife Meghan - who is pregnant with their second child - hasn't made the trip on doctors' orders.

Princes Philip and Harry laughingGetty Images

When will the funeral be?

Funeral preparations are under way for Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, who died on Friday aged 99.

The ceremonial royal funeral will be held at St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, at 3pm on Saturday, 17 April. The event will be televised.

Until then, Philip will lie at rest in the private chapel at Windsor Castle until the day of the funeral.

The duke's coffin is draped in his personal flag, known as his standard. The flag represents elements of his life, from his Greek heritage to his British titles. A wreath of flowers has also been placed on the coffin.

Graphic showing duke's standard, cap and sword

