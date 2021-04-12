Cyclone Seroja: Thousands affected by tropical cyclone hits Australia

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Cyclone Seroja: Fast-moving cyclone lashes Western Australia

A tropical cyclone has been causing damages to thousands of homes in western Australia.

Cyclone Seroja brought winds of over 100mph and more than 10cm of rain fell in some places over a two-hour period.

In the coastal town of Kalbarri, emergency services are helping as over 70% of buildings were damaged.

Power was cut for tens of thousands of people, and locals reported smashed houses, fallen trees and downed power lines.

Three evacuation centres were opened to help those who had been affected.

MIA EGERTON Authorities have warned the heavy rain may cause flooding

'Significant' damage

The strong winds started on Sunday and have continued into Monday.

Residents of Kalbarri have said it was "absolutely terrifying".

Debbie Major who lives in Kalbarri said: "I would have thought that when we opened the door, that there would be nothing around us except that roof, we're a small town. Half of it has been flattened."

Emergency services in the area have said that up to 30% of the damage done was "significant."

Government response "under way"

BEN DOWNIE The storm destroyed homes across Western Australia

Weather authorities have described Cyclone Seroja's pace and strength overnight as uncommon.

The storm was downgraded from a category three storm to a category two after it had made landfall, which means that the storm moved over land after being over water.

Despite the downgrade winds still hit high speeds and lots of damage was done.

Several towns in the areas that Cyclone Seroja has hit and could still hit have been placed on red alert and residents have been advised to take shelter.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said on social media that the situation remained "very serious" and that the government's disaster response plan was under way.