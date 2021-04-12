BAFTA 2021: Soul wins best animation and best original score

Disney/Pixar

Last night the British Academy Film Awards took place.

The night started with a tribute to HRH Prince Philip, who was the BAFTA's first president from 1959 and 1966.

It was said by one host of the evening, Prince Philip "occupies a very special place in BAFTA's history, and our thoughts are with the Royal Family".

The night was not as glamorous and as it usually would be with winners and nominees appearing via video link.

Although the winners and nominees appeared on video links, the night was still hosted at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Hosts Dermot O'Leary and Edith Bowman stood two metres apart in the empty hall.

Disney Pixar's animated film, Soul won two of the night's big awards - Best animation and Best Original Score.

Atticus Ross got a hug from his daughter as he accepted his award

The film's composer Atticus Ross gave his daughter a hug when accepting the award for best original score.

A musical score is printed music written for several instruments.

The documentary 'My Octopus Teacher' won the BAFTA award for best documentary.

A version of the classic nursery rhyme, The Owl and The Pussycat - won the award for the British Short Animation also

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William was supposed to make an appearance via video link, but cancelled due to the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip.