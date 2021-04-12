Schools, shops and cafes: What's changing today around the UK?

Getty Images

It's a big day for changes to coronavirus restrictions right across the UK today.

It means schools are open again to all pupils and shops in some areas are finally opening too.

Governments in the four home nations are further easing their Covid restrictions from 12 April as they all make their ways out of lockdown in the upcoming months.

There are lots of changes being introduced around schools and education, eating out and shopping for people living in the UK.

Read on to find out what's going on in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

What changes are coming in in Scotland?

Getty Images All students in Scotland will begin returning to full-time education after the Easter break

In Scotland all school pupils will begin returning to full-time education from today as Easter breaks come to an end.

Primary school students have already been back in schools full-time, but up until now, most secondary school pupils have been learning both at school and at home.

Although secondary school pupils will now return to school on a full-time basis, they'll have to wear face coverings at all times. They'll also be able to access lateral flow testing twice a week.

Other changes will be coming in from the 26 April including the reopening of all non-essential shops, libraries and museums, restaurants and gyms.

What about Wales?

Getty Images Like Scotland, all pupils are expected to return to schools from today

Lockdown restrictions are also easing in Wales.

Like in Scotland, all children and young people in primary and secondary school will now make a full return to face-to-face education.

Wales has also introduced a phased re-opening of all its shops and this will be completed today.

Travel restrictions in Wales are also being lifted. This means residents will now be able to travel into and out of the country.

However, restrictions on travel outside of Wales' Common Travel Area, which includes the UK, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and the Republic of Ireland, will remain in place.

Further changes in Wales are expected to come in from next week including the reopening of theme parks and outdoor attractions and restaurants and cafes serving food and drinks outdoors.

What changes are we seeing in Northern Ireland?

PA Media There are lots of changes in Northern Ireland including the relaxing of the 'stay at home' message

There are some big changes affecting pupils in Northern Ireland too.

Lots of younger pupils have already gone back to in-person learning, but the remaining older year groups will make the return to their classrooms from today.

Northern Ireland previously had a 'stay at home' message in place, encouraging residents to remain indoors as much as possible. This has now changed to 'stay local', meaning people living in the country can move around more freely.

Up to 10 people from two households including children are now allowed to meet in a private garden in Northern Ireland. Previously, only six people could meet.

Outdoor sports training will be able to start up again in groups of up to 15 people but non-essential shops can't open just yet.

What's happening in England?

Reuters Hair salons reopen from 12 April

The next stage of the prime minster Boris Johnson's plans to ease the nation out of lockdown comes into effect in England today.

All non-essential shops can now reopen which includes clothes shops, and book stores.

You can also get your hair cut as hairdressers are also allowed to welcome customers again.

Restaurants will now be allowed to serve food and drinks, although all customers will have to be seated outdoors.

Lots of other facilities will be opening from today including libraries, zoos, theme parks, community centres and gyms. And all children will be allowed to attend indoor activities, including sport.

Although lots of places will be welcoming visitors from today, people will still only be able to attend either alone, or with members of their specific household.

There are also some travel changes for people living in England - meaning that a household can now travel to a holiday destination in England and stay in self-contained accommodation where they don't mix with others.