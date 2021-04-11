play
Watch Newsround

Volcano leaves isle of St Vincent without power and covered in ash

Last updated at 09:30
Volcano of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines registers a second major eruptionEPA
A large column of ash is seen above the island of St Vincent

The Caribbean island of St Vincent has been covered in a layer of ash after a volcano began erupting there on Friday.

There is major disruption for islanders who are without power or water supply.

The eruption of the La Soufrière volcano has forced around 16,000 people to evacuate their homes.

The Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has called for calm.

Satellite image of La Soufriere volcano eruption in Saint Vincent and The GrenadinesReuters
This satellite image shows the island beneath the volcanic ash cloud

People living on the nearby island of Barbados have also been told to stay indoors as the ash spreads through the air.

The volcano was dormant for decades but started to become active in December. Scientists warn that eruptions could continue for days - or even weeks.

Top Stories

St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

Prince Philip: What happens when a Royal dies?

Duke of Edinburgh at an award event

Prince Philip: How the Duke helped young people

comments
Prince Philip at Gordonstoun aged 16
image

Prince Philip: A look back at his life in pictures

Newsround Home