Prince Philip: Gun salutes planned across UK

Reuters Flowers and tributes were left outside Buckingham Palace

Gun salutes to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh will take place across the UK today.

The salutes will take place in several cities, including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast. Warships at sea will also fire their guns.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband of 73 years, died on Friday.

Saluting guns will fire 41 rounds, at one round every minute from 12pm. The salutes will be broadcast online and on TV, and the public are encouraged to watch them from home.

Meanwhile, flags will fly at half-mast around the country.

PA Media

As well as marking Prince Philip's death, the salutes will remember his military service.

Royal Navy ships at sea, including HMS Diamond and HMS Montrose, will fire the salute in honour of the duke, who served as a naval officer during World War Two and held the office of Lord High Admiral.

In the past, similar gun salutes were used to mark the deaths of Queen Victoria in 1901 and former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965.

The tradition of Gun Salutes being fired throughout the country to mark significant national events dates back to at least the eighteenth century, and there are historical records of salutes taking place as early as the 14th century when guns and ammunition began to be adopted more widely. The Royal Family website

Flags will also play an important role in the coming days - you may have already seen some flying at half-mast. That is when a flag is flying half way up the pole instead of all the way to the top. It is a symbolic sign of respect.

All UK government buildings have been told to fly official flags at half-mast in tribute to the duke until 8am on the day after the duke's funeral.

Reuters Australian flags were flown at half-mast on the Sydney Harbour Bridge in tribute to the duke

Westminster Abbey tolled its bell once every 60 seconds for 99 times from 6pm on Friday, to honour each year of the duke's life.

The Royal Family has asked people to consider making a donation to a charity instead of leaving flowers in memory of the duke, and an online book of condolence has been launched on the official Royal Family website.

Final details of the duke's funeral are also expected to be released this weekend.

Covid restrictions will mean little or no public involvement. The Palace has asked people to avoid gathering outside residences.