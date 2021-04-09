Prince Philip: Sporting world pays tribute to Duke of Edinburgh

Getty Images A tribute to Prince Philip at Aintree Racecourse

The sporting world has paid tribute to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who has died aged 99.

Flags were flown at half-mast at a number of venues, including Wembley Stadium in London.

There will be a minute's silence before all Premier League matches this weekend and players will wear black armbands.

Buckingham Palace said the Duke of Edinburgh had "passed away peacefully" at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

Peter Powell / POOL Jockeys and officials at Aintree held a two-minute silence for the Duke on Friday

The famous Grand National horse racing event will go ahead at Aintree on Saturday, with a two-minute silence to be held on the course.

The Football Association - who are in charge of the sport in England - said it had sent its "deepest condolences" to the Queen and the Duke of Cambridge, who is Prince Philip's grandson and the FA's current president.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club, which is the home of the famous Wimbledon tennis tournament, said: "The Duke's commitment to a life of service which lasted more than six decades is an extraordinary legacy. We hope that during this time of sadness, Her Majesty will take comfort in the high esteem and deep respect in which the Duke was held."

British Rowing athletes will wear black ribbons at the ongoing European Championships, while there will be a minute's silence at Friday night's session at the British Para-swimming International Meet in Sheffield.

The Rugby Football League paid tribute to the Duke, stating: "As a sport, we will stand in tribute and reflection at our Challenge Cup matches this weekend to mark the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, whose life was a model of dedication to public service."