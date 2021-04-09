play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 12:54
image

Prince Philip: A look back at his life in pictures

The Queen's husband, Prince Philip has died. Let's take a look back at his life in photos.
Prince Philip, the husband of the Queen, has died aged 99. He was known as the Duke of Edinburgh, and accomplished many things in his long life. Prince Philip spent most of his life at the Queen's side, supporting her as her consort.
The Duke of Edinburgh at over 22,219 solo events or public meetings since 1952Getty Images
The Duke of Edinburgh was born in the Greek island of Corfu on 10 June 1921. His family tree includes members of the royal families of Denmark, Germany, Russia and Britain. Later he attended Gordonstoun boarding school, where he excelled at sport.
Prince Philip at Gordonstoun aged 16PA
He and the young Princess Elizabeth first met at a wedding in 1934. Their engagement was officially announced in July 1947 and they married in 1947. Their first child - Charles - was born a year later in November 1948.
Queen Elizabeth II, The Duke of Edinburgh, Charles, Prince of Wales and Princess AnneGetty Images
He and the Queen had four children together, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne. They also had eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
the-royal-familyGetty Images
Prince Philip lived to see the birth of the next four UK monarchs - Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George. Thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace to greet the Royal Family after the wedding of Prince Philip's grandson, Prince William, to Catherine Middleton in 2011.
Britain's Prince William kisses his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after the wedding service, in London, 29 April 2011Getty Images
Throughout the Queen's reign, he attended many events with her and went on many trips to foreign countries. Here are the Queen and the Duke in the Vaiaku maneapa (meeting house) of Funfuti in Tuvalu in 1982 during the Royal Tour of the South Pacific.
The Queen and the Duke in the Vaiaku maneapa (meeting house) of Funfuti in Tuvalu in 1982 during the Royal Tour of the South Pacific.Getty Images
Although his main role was to support the Queen, Prince Philip also had special projects he was passionate about - including his Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme. It offers challenges and adventures to thousands of young people in the UK. Here he is speaking to two teenagers taking part in a project.
Duke of EdinburghPA
The Duke was interested in many subjects and was an early spokesperson for the importance of looking after the environment. One issue he cared about a lot was wildlife conservation. Here he is with Queen Elizabeth feeding Donna the elephant as they visited a zoo in Dunstable, UK.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince PhilipGetty Images
The Queen and Prince Philip have stood side by side together during thousands of royal events and visits, although as he got older, the Duke stepped back from doing so many events. In 2017 he retired after his final event. During his life he completed over 22,000 royal engagements on his own. He last appeared in public with The Queen in July 2020 when a photo was released to celebrate his 99th birthday.
The Queen and Prince PhilipGetty Images

Top Stories

Prince Philip

Tributes paid to Prince Philip who 'inspired the lives of countless young people'

Greta Thunberg

Greta speaks to Newsround: 'Take action for the climate'

comments
52
Police

Why are there protests in Belfast?

comments
75
Newsround Home