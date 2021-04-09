play
The life of Prince Philip: Watch our special Newsround bulletin

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, has died aged 99.

In a statement shortly after midday on Friday, Buckingham Palace said: "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

Prime Minster Boris Johnson has led the tributes to him saying he "inspired the lives of countless young people".

Hayley presents a special Newsround programme looking back on Prince Philip's life and remembering his achievements.

Read more: A look back at Prince Philip's life in pictures

