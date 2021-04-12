Disabled baby alpaca learns to walk again

REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski This cute three-legged baby alpaca has a new lease of life after her owners got her a very special wheelchair

Say hello to baby alpaca Marie, who is learning to walk again with the help of a special wheeled harness.

Her two back legs were sadly damaged when she was born, leaving her disabled and orphaned.

20-year-old Ronja Pohl, from Germany, saw Marie at a friend's farm and decided to give her a home.

Speaking to the Reuters news agency, Pohl explained that the alpaca "was hopping around as if she wanted to show everyone she has a strong character... even if two of her legs are injured."

REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski Ronja Pohl pets Marie the baby alpaca at a farm in Germany

Pohl, who lives on a farm, took Marie to a vet who amputated one back leg and put her in touch with a company that makes wheelchairs for animals.

Marie is now able to walk happily around Pohl's barn using her made-to-measure wheeled frame and harness.

REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski Marie is settling into her new home and new wheels!

She's made friends with a baby lamb called Schlufine who is showing her the ropes!

"She solves a lot of problems herself. If she falls over, she will get up on her own - if she feels like it," Pohl said.

REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski Marie is making friends with the other animals at the farm

"As soon as she is able to carry weight on her third leg, she will get an artificial limb and join my boyfriend's alpaca herd to live a normal alpaca life."