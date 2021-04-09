Prince Philip: Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads tributes

AFP/Getty Images

The Prime Minister has led tributes to the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, who has died at the age of 99.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."

Speaking shortly after the announcement, Boris Johnson said: "Prince Philip earned the affection of generations in the United Kingdom and all over the world."

Who was Prince Philip? The life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Prime Minister Boris Johnson: 'We remember the Duke... above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen.'

Talking about his life achievements, the prime minister said: "He was the longest serving consort in history, one of the last surviving people in this country to have served in the Second World War where he was mentioned in dispatches for bravery."

He said he was an environmentalist and a "champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable".

What is a royal consort? A consort generally refers to a wife, husband or companion of a reigning monarch. Prince Philip is the longest-serving consort in British history having been married to the Queen for 73 years.

The PM added that Prince Philip also "shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people" with his Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, and at tens of thousands of events "he fostered their hopes and encouraged their ambitions".

He continued: "Above all we remember the Duke for his steadfast support of Her Majesty The Queen, not just as her consort by her side every day of her reign, but as her husband, her strength and stay of more than 70 years.

"We mourn today with Her Majesty the Queen, we offer our condolences to her, and all her family and we give thanks, as a nation, and kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."

Reuters Prince Philip (pictured) has died at the age of 99

The leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, said the UK had "lost an extraordinary public servant".

"Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country - from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh.

"However, he will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to the Queen.

"For more than seven decades, he has been at her side. Their marriage has been a symbol of strength, stability and hope, even as the world around them changed - most recently during the pandemic. It was a partnership that inspired millions in Britain and beyond."

Other leaders have been sending in their condolences to the Royal Family, including Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

"I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died," she said in a tweet.

"I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family."

The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, said Prince Philip would be "sorely missed by the people of Wales".

"Throughout his long and distinguished life, he served the crown with selfless devotion and generosity of spirit," he added.

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster also offered her "deepest sympathies" to the Queen and the Royal Family "at this sad time".

One of the most important religious leaders in the UK, The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said: "Prince Philip continually demonstrated his unfailing support and unstinting loyalty to Her Majesty The Queen for 73 years.

"He consistently put the interests of others ahead of his own and, in so doing, provided an outstanding example of Christian service."

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi offered his sympathies saying: "My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace."