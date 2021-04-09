play
Covid: Wales' gyms and household mixing changes brought forward

Last updated at 06:35
girl-and-granddad-playing-with-legoGetty Images
Two households in Wales can bubble up to meet indoors from 3 May, one week earlier than planned

The First Minister for Wales, Mark Drakeford, has brought forward certain lockdown changes by a week due to a drop in Covid cases.

Gyms and leisure centres will be able to open from 3 May - instead of 10 May - while two households can bubble up to meet indoors from the same date.

Wedding receptions outdoors for up to 30 people will be allowed from 26 April, also moving forward a week.

The dates for reopening the hospitality industry have not changed - pubs, cafes and restaurants will still be able to reopen outdoors from 26 April.

What else do we know?

Mark DrakefordGetty Images
Mark Drakeford said improvements in the coronavirus picture across Wales had allowed the Welsh government to bring some changes forward

First Minister Mark Drakeford also confirmed that lockdown changes which had been planned for 12 April would go ahead.

This means, from Monday, all remaining children will return to school for face-to-face learning, non-essential shops will reopen, close-contact services, like beauticians, will be allowed to reopen and restrictions on travelling in and out of Wales to other parts of the UK will be lifted.

The decision follows a rapid drop in the number of new coronavirus cases in Wales.

Mr Drakeford said: "Last week, we set out our programme to further reopen the economy and relax the restrictions we have lived with for so long, as part of our careful, step-by-step approach to keeping everyone safe.

"This week, because of the improvements we continue to see, we can bring forward some of our plans.

"This is only possible because of the efforts everyone is making to protect themselves and their loved ones."

What are the key dates for easing lockdown restrictions in Wales?

students with masks on in the classroom.Reuters
All remaining children in Wales will return to school for face-to-face learning on 12 April

12 April

  • Travel in and out of Wales from the rest of the UK is allowed
  • Students return to face-to-face education
  • Non-essential retail reopens

26 April

  • Pubs, cafes and restaurants can reopen
  • Outdoor wedding receptions for 30 people can take place
  • Outdoor activities for 30 people are allowed
  • Funfairs and theme parks can reopen

3 May

  • Bubbles of two households can meet indoors
  • Gyms, leisure centres and fitness clubs can open

17 May

  • Children's indoor activities are allowed
  • Organised indoor activities for adults up to 15 people
  • Community centres reopen




