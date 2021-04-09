Why are riots happening in Belfast?
In the past week violent riots have taken place in Belfast.
Northern Ireland's leaders held an emergency meeting on Thursday to try and resolve the problems that are causing the disorder.
It follows rioting on Wednesday night which police said was on a scale not seen in Northern Ireland in years. Police officers were attacked and hundreds of protesters were involved, with items being thrown and people injured.
Ricky explains what's going on and why the riots are happening...