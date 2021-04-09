Greta Thunberg's advice to Newsround viewers
Greta Thunberg has told Newsround viewers that you should "talk to your parents and talk to the adults around you" to help save the environment.
The Swedish teenager became a household name in 2018 after she skipped school and inspired an international movement to fight climate change.
Speaking ahead of a new documentary series about her, Greta said: "To all the kids who are watching Newsround and want to get involved and take action for the climate and for the environment, I will say that there are countless things that you can do."
Watch the clip now to hear more from Greta!