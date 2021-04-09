Greta Thunberg has told Newsround viewers that you should "talk to your parents and talk to the adults around you" to help save the environment.

The Swedish teenager became a household name in 2018 after she skipped school and inspired an international movement to fight climate change.

Speaking ahead of a new documentary series about her, Greta said: "To all the kids who are watching Newsround and want to get involved and take action for the climate and for the environment, I will say that there are countless things that you can do."

