Say hello to the future of pets!

It might not be as cute or fluffy as the real deal, but this robot dog obeys commands and doesn't leave smelly surprises on the floor.

This artificial pooch is called the AlphaDog and has been developed by a tech company in China.

The high-tech hound uses sensors and artificial intelligence technology to 'hear' and 'see' its environment - and can even be taken for walks.

Watch this to see the robot dog in action!