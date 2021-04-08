play
Cleaning one million miles of the UK

Last updated at 07:49
Plastic bottles on beachGetty Images
Do you see litter on your beaches and outdoor spaces?

Surfers Against Sewage have launched a new campaign called the 'Million Mile Beach Clean'.

The charity wants people to clean up litter from their local beach, street or green space and hope that a million miles will cleaned up by the end of 2021.

They say it will help oceans, beaches and wildlife as well as give people who are getting outdoors to take part a boost to their mental health and physical wellbeing.

Sand artSAS
The campaign will run throughout 2021, with the first week of action from 15-23 May

A huge sand drawing of a seal surrounded by litter has been created on Cayton Bay, Yorkshire, to mark the start of the campaign and remind people of how pollution affects wildlife.

We want to inspire an army of ocean activists to join the cause and put an end to plastic pollution in the UK.

Hugo Tagholm, Surfers Against Sewage

Surfers Against Sewage did some research on the topic and found that over half of people in the UK think COVID-19 has led to more plastic pollution, with almost two-thirds of people saying they have seen more waste in their area over the last 12 months.

This rise could be down to people buying more single-use items during the pandemic, like disposable facemasks instead of reusable ones.

The charity also found that most people spot over 10 pieces of plastic or litter on their walks.

Bird next to litter on beach.Getty Images
Half of people asked said they see more plastic on UK beaches than wildlife

