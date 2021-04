Nothing tastes sweeter than a strawberry, or as perfect as a plum, that you have grown yourself.

With a little effort and a few fridge leftovers, you could be growing your own delicious fruit and veg in no time.

So, if you are feeling green-fingered this holiday, how about a spot of seeding?

Here is RHS garden expert Russ, with everything you need to know to get growing!

Always remember to ask an adult for help when using a knife