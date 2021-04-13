Irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS, is a common gut condition. One in five people worldwide is believed to be living with it and it can be quite an embarrassing subject for people to talk about.

IBS affects the digestive system, which consists of the parts of the body which break down the food we eat and extract important nutrients to help fuel our bodies.

People with IBS may experience a range of symptoms including stomach cramps and tummy aches, bloating, going to the toilet very often, or not being able to go to the toilet enough.

Newsround spoke to clinical scientist Dr Sunni about the condition and how people living with IBS can best manage it.