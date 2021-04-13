play
Watch Newsround

What is IBS and how does it affect people?

Irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS, is a common gut condition. One in five people worldwide is believed to be living with it and it can be quite an embarrassing subject for people to talk about.

IBS affects the digestive system, which consists of the parts of the body which break down the food we eat and extract important nutrients to help fuel our bodies.

People with IBS may experience a range of symptoms including stomach cramps and tummy aches, bloating, going to the toilet very often, or not being able to go to the toilet enough.

Newsround spoke to clinical scientist Dr Sunni about the condition and how people living with IBS can best manage it.

Watch more videos

What is IBS and how does it affect people?
Video

What is IBS and how does it affect people?

How do children feel about lockdown?
Video

How do children feel about lockdown?

The Voice UK: Craig Eddie crowned winner
Video

The Voice UK: Craig Eddie crowned winner

YOUR plans for Red Nose Day
Video

YOUR plans for Red Nose Day

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Why are there so many earthquakes in Iceland at the moment?
Video

Why are there so many earthquakes in Iceland at the moment?

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?
Video

What is colour blindness and how does it affect people?

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?
Video

Why do names and how they're pronounced matter?

'I can't believe that actually happened!'
Video

'I can't believe that actually happened!'

Meet the British table tennis star advising the White House
Video

Meet the British table tennis star advising the White House

The circus comes to school!
Video

The circus comes to school!

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Lockdown continues to impact children's access to play
Video

Lockdown continues to impact children's access to play

Your Mother's Day messages
Video

Your Mother's Day messages

Your back to school questions answered by professor
Video

Your back to school questions answered by professor

'We should celebrate science in the pandemic'
Video

'We should celebrate science in the pandemic'

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'
Video

'Art and music are the same - it's about being creative'

'We want clear masks in all schools'
Video

'We want clear masks in all schools'

Raya and the Last Dragon: Why is this movie a big deal?
Video

Raya and the Last Dragon: Why is this movie a big deal?

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

How does it feel to be back at school?
Video

How does it feel to be back at school?

Meghan and Harry: The story so far
Video

Meghan and Harry: The story so far

Government minister: 'Hopefully no more school bubbles being sent home'
Video

Government minister: 'Hopefully no more school bubbles being sent home'

Top Stories

Cressida Cowell

Cressida Cowell urges government to fund school libraries

comments
street-with-george-floyd-mural.
play
1:58

George Floyd: What's happening in the Derek Chauvin trial?

mask-gloves-hospital.

Recycling technology turns masks and gowns into school chairs

comments
Newsround Home