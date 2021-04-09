It's National Siblings Day, a time to celebrate the brothers and sisters in our lives.

Having a sibling can be a lot of fun. A brother or sister can be a great play partner and friend, and they provide many of us with welcome company.

However, the last year has seen lots of us spend more time indoors than we ever have before, with lockdown restrictions across the UK forcing us to spend more time with our loved ones.

Newsround spoke to children from different families to find out more about their unique sibling relationships, how they fared during lockdown and what they love about their brothers and sisters.