National Sibling Day: What was lockdown like for children with disabled siblings?

Having a sibling can be a lot of fun. A brother or sister can be a great play partner and friend, and they can provide us with welcome company.

However, the last year has seen many of us spend more time indoors than we ever have before, with lockdown restrictions across the UK forcing us to be around our loved ones more than we're used to.

Despite the many benefits, these restrictions have proven to be a bit of a challenge for lots of people, including children who care for disabled siblings.

Lockdown has led to more children spending time with their brothers and sisters, but it has proven tough for many who have siblings with disabilities

A new report from the charity Sibs, which supports siblings who have a brother or sister with a disability, SEND or long-term health condition, revealed that lots of children who care for their disabled siblings really struggled during the most recent lockdowns in the UK.

The charity carried out a survey to find out how the latest restrictions have impacted children who have disabled siblings. It follows a previous survey it conducted in May last year. Sibs found that:

•81% of the parents they surveyed said their children's mental health had gotten worse during the most recent lockdown.

•43% of children were providing more care for their disabled sibling or siblings during lockdown.

•40% of siblings felt isolated or that they were missing out on support from their family and friends.

•53% of parents said a break would have helped their children cope better.

"Our data suggest that limited support is currently provided in relation to the coronavirus pandemic to siblings of disabled children and their families. Siblings have had limited or no access to close friends, extended family members and community groups, experiencing high levels of loneliness," said University College London Researcher Dr Georgia Pavlopoulou who worked on the survey.

"Siblings are at higher risk of loneliness and/or lack of social support due to unexpressed emotions, fear of stigma, worries and awareness of community's prejudice against developmental and health problems that their brother or sister face and fear of rejection."

The charity Sibs wants the government to do more to support the children affected.

"Siblings should not be the forgotten children. We call on government to make sure that siblings of disabled children are recognised as children in need of recovery support, as part of a whole family approach," said Sibs chief executive Clare Kassa.

